General McLane School District to Operate on 2-Hour Delay Monday for Teacher Training

Students in the General McLane School District will have a two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 5 that has nothing to do with the weather.

It's for faculty and staff training to navigate student mental health issues in the classroom.

In a notice on the school district's website, Superintendent Richard Scaletta informed families that General McLane and schools throughout the nation have experienced a significant increase in the number of students dealing with mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. The issues interfere with learning and school atmosphere.

Scaletta believes education is the first step in addressing the problem. The district has found a local expert to work with staff. They set aside a two-hour window Monday morning.

Teachers will report at the regular time. All General McLane students will be on a two-hour delay.

