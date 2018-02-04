Driver who Caused Two-Car Accident on Interstate 79 Sought

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after causing a two-car accident on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said a truck was traveling at a high speed when it passed another driver on the right, cut off the driver then stopped, forcing him to come to a complete stop.

A third vehicle in the left lane was unable to stop and slammed into the back of the cut-off driver.

The male driver who reportedly caused the accident drove north. The vehicle is described as a black pickup truck that may be a Ford or Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

