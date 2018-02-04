Edinboro University Coach Files Federal Suit Over Discrimination and Unequal Pay Issues

Edinboro University Coach Files Federal Suit Over Discrimination - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The head women's volleyball coach at Edinboro University, Melissa (Missy) Soboleski has filed suit in U.S. District court here in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Soboleski, through her legal counsel, filed the civil action in late January.  She is suing Edinboro University, and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education for gender discrimination, retaliation and unequal pay under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Pay Act, the Pennsylvania Equal Pay Law, and under provisions of Title IX as well.

In the 25-page complaint, Coach Soboleski indicates her yearly salary at $73,251,00 is as much as $50,000 lower than male counterparts with her experience and record in so-called tier one sports at Edinboro.

The filing also contends that male coaches' pay hikes have been as much as three-and-a-half times greater than hers in the period from 2010 to 2016. Soboleski with a pattern of winning coaching experience at first Gannon University, her alma mater, and Mercyhurst University, claims to be the winningest volleyball coach in Edinboro history.

Her suit also claims a pattern of retaliation from athletic officials after she raised the pay and other discrimination issues.  Soboleski is asking the court to order the defendants to cease in discriminatory practices, increase her salary to an amount commensurate with her male counterparts, cover back-pay, damages and legal costs.

Edinboro University officials, when asked for a statement on the court action, said they are unable to comment on lawsuits and personnel issues.

