Super Bowl Sunday One of Worst Days of Year for Driving

While many football fans cheer for their their team in the Super Bowl, police officers are warning drivers to party responsibly.

More than 280 crash occur in Pennsylvania each year on Super Bowl Sunday. That makes it one of the worst days of the year for driving.

A majority of the crashes happen between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Millcreek Police said extra patrols will not be out, but they will be paying attention to the roads.

If you have been drinking while enjoying the game, police say do not get behind the wheel. Instead, find a different and safer way home.

"There's driver services," said Tony Brocklehurst, patrolman for the Millcreek Police Department. "People have apps where you can call for somebody to give you a ride. There's the taxi. You got businesses out there that'll take care of you, so go ahead and utilize those."

One in every 10 crashes statewide involve a driver who was drinking and driving, according to PennDOT.

