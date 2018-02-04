Super Bowl Sunday Busy Day for Pizza Orders

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day in the country for pizza orders. That trend is no different here in Erie.

Orders have been flying in with deliveries all over the area.

The busiest time for those orders is shortly before kickoff.

Some chains are expected to sell millions of pizzas nationwide.

The most popular topping is pepperoni.

As always, don't forget to tip your delivery person.

