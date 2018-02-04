Super Bowl Sunday Busy Day for Pizza Orders - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Super Bowl Sunday Busy Day for Pizza Orders

Posted: Updated:

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day in the country for pizza orders. That trend is no different here in Erie.

Orders have been flying in with deliveries all over the area.

The busiest time for those orders is shortly before kickoff.

Some chains are expected to sell millions of pizzas nationwide.

The most popular topping is pepperoni.

As always, don't forget to tip your delivery person.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com