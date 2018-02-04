Monster Wing Bar Helps Super Bowl Watchers Prepare for Party - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Monster Wing Bar Helps Super Bowl Watchers Prepare for Party

Wegmans helped Super Bowl watchers prepare for the game by setting up a monster wing bar.

It featured lots of different flavored chick wings and plenty of snacks for your Super Bowl party guests.

Wegmans front end manager Chelsea Coverdale said when the store first introduced the wing bar several years ago, it served a few different types of wings.

Since then, the wing bar has grown.

"It's gained a lot of attention over the past few years, and it's something we're really proud of," said Coverdale. "We're really proud of our product, and we think we have some of the best wings in town."

