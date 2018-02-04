Meadville Public Library Closed 'Indefinitely' After Boiler Room - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meadville Public Library Closed 'Indefinitely' After Boiler Room Fire

Posted: Updated:

Meadville Public Library is working hard to reopen its doors after a fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon.

Staff members quickly noticed the small fire in the boiler room and evacuated the building. 

The library announced Monday the facility temporarily has electric and heat. Contractors are working to fully restore all the utilities and repair any fire damage. Cleanup is also underway.

The news release reports the library will be closed for an indefinite period of time while all of this is done.

In the meantime, the library board, management and staff are developing a plan to continue library services in the area.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com