Meadville Public Library Closed 'Indefinitely' After Boiler Room Fire

Meadville Public Library is working hard to reopen its doors after a fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon.

Staff members quickly noticed the small fire in the boiler room and evacuated the building.

The library announced Monday the facility temporarily has electric and heat. Contractors are working to fully restore all the utilities and repair any fire damage. Cleanup is also underway.

The news release reports the library will be closed for an indefinite period of time while all of this is done.

In the meantime, the library board, management and staff are developing a plan to continue library services in the area.

