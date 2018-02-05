Homeless Shelters Need Contributions Outside Holidays to Operate

The holiday season is a time for giving back to organizations including homeless shelters, but what happens after the giving season comes to an end?

The Upper Room Homeless Shelter and the Erie City Mission told Erie News Now they had a good holiday season with a decent number of volunteers and donations, but both want to encourage people to give back all year round.

Upper Room manager George Watson said the shelter helps out someone new each day, and during the winter months, it stays open late.

The shelter focuses on keeping their clients active and getting them out in the community and back on their feet.

These services take resources. Watson said the Upper Room tries to be self-sufficient but can always use more help.

"In essence, we work basically off contributions," said Watson. "Every contribution we can get keeps us standing, but we do have that perspective to grind ourselves. Whatever things we can do in the community, for the community, we'll do that."

The Erie City Mission is hosting Knockout Homeless Round 11 Feb. 20 at the Bayfront Convention Center.

