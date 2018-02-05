Supreme Court Denies PA GOP Motion to Keep Pennsylvania Congressional Map

The Justices of the Supreme Court have declined to stay a state court decision that ruled Pennsylvania congressional districts are unlawfully gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

Republican lawmakers made an emergency appeal to the high court to keep the current congressional maps through the 2018 midterm elections. Justice Samuel Alito denied the request without comment.

In a January 22 ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the state ordered lawmakers to fairly redraw the districts by February 9.

According to Bloomberg Politics, Alito's denial clears the way for a more Democratic-friendly congressional voting map. Thirteen of the commonwealth's 18 Congressional districts are held by Republicans despite more than 817,000 registered Democrats living in Pennsylvania according to the Pa Department of State. The Pennsylvania court ruled that the current map violates the state constitution.

Depending how the maps are redrawn, the change could offer a boost to Democrats hoping to take control of the U.S. House in the November election.