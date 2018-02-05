Thieves Cause Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Damage at Erie Businesses

Some Erie businesses spent the day cleaning up, after thieves caused lots of damage.

The burglaries happened on Independence Hill, the retail shopping district that runs along Peach street, from 24th to 26th streets.

Burglars smashed out the store front windows of the Pointe Foure vintage boutique, and Fat Lenny's ice cream and candy store at 24th and Peach.

From both stores, the thieves got away with some cash from the register, petty thefts that left behind hundreds of dollars worth of damage, "It was just like being kicked in the gut," said Jeanette Girosky, Manager at Hippie and the Hound and Fat Lenny's. "Everybody's worked really had to do something really nice with this neighborhood and bring it back, and shop local, and to see something like this, it just feels like 10 steps backwards," Girosky continued.

Erie police are investigating, they're checking the area for surveillance video, but at last check, there were no leads.