Three Charged After Drug Investigation in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Charged After Drug Investigation in Erie

Posted: Updated:
John Cooley John Cooley
Dawn Baldwin Dawn Baldwin
Damani Robinson Damani Robinson

An anonymous tip about drug activity in the city of Erie, has landed three people in jail.

John Cooley, 44, and Dawn Baldwin, 39, face drug charges after police served a search warrant at their east Erie home, in the 1100 block of east 26th street.

Erie's Vice unit got a complaint about drug activity, and served the warrant after making some undercover buys.

They seized cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, along with $2,600 in cash.

Officers also charged Damani Robinson, 18 with gun charges.

Police said he tossed a loaded gun out of a window, during the raid.

That gun was reported stolen.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com