Three Charged After Drug Investigation in Erie

An anonymous tip about drug activity in the city of Erie, has landed three people in jail.



John Cooley, 44, and Dawn Baldwin, 39, face drug charges after police served a search warrant at their east Erie home, in the 1100 block of east 26th street.

Erie's Vice unit got a complaint about drug activity, and served the warrant after making some undercover buys.

They seized cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, along with $2,600 in cash.

Officers also charged Damani Robinson, 18 with gun charges.



Police said he tossed a loaded gun out of a window, during the raid.

That gun was reported stolen.