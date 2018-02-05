Fire Breaks Out at Lord Corporation's Production Facility in Cam - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Out at Lord Corporation's Production Facility in Cambridge Springs

Posted: Updated:

A fire broke out at the Lord Corporation in Cambridge Springs Monday.

It was reported just after 5 p.m. in the production area of the facility, which is located at 124 Grant Street.

The fire likely started in the heating and ventilation units, according to Jeff Murdock, chief of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Sprinklers put out the majority of the fire.

The building suffered some water damage.

Five fire companies in all, from as far away as Meadville and Edinboro, were called to the scene.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com