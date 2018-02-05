Fire Breaks Out at Lord Corporation's Production Facility in Cambridge Springs

A fire broke out at the Lord Corporation in Cambridge Springs Monday.

It was reported just after 5 p.m. in the production area of the facility, which is located at 124 Grant Street.

The fire likely started in the heating and ventilation units, according to Jeff Murdock, chief of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Sprinklers put out the majority of the fire.

The building suffered some water damage.

Five fire companies in all, from as far away as Meadville and Edinboro, were called to the scene.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.