Political Polling: Senator Laughlin Uses Social Media to Engage with Voters

Pennsylvania State Senator Dan Laughlin is taking on a new campaign, on social media. He is polling followers about different issues and topics.

"I think one of the things that's important as a legislator is to reach out to the constituents, and actually get some real time feedback from them," said Senator Dan Laughlin.

Through the use of Facebook polls, Laughlin will ask a question on an issue facing the Erie County area, as a way to hear responses and have a discussion. The polls also provide him data, such as age and gender statistics from those who respond.

Even though he has only asked two questions so far, one has caused some controversy.

"This doesn't necessarily have to do with any of my personal feelings. Its too actually interact with the voters and see what they want me to do," explained Senator Laughlin.

A lot of voters still engage with the Senator through phone calls, and some even through mail and email. But Senator Laughlin thinks social media will become the new way to have interactions between politicians and voters.

"I think it's a step in the right direction for politicians nationwide. They should be interacting and asking their voters a lot more often how they feel about stuff. I think it will help alleviate some of the voter apathy out there," he said.

Senator Laughlin said he has received some comments from people excited about this new approach. He hopes to poll monthly or more. But more importantly, he wants to actually do something with the information he receives.