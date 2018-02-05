Erie Homeless Shelter Temporarily Closes its Doors

An Erie homeless shelter temporarily closed its doors Sunday night after they experienced repeated violations of their no-smoking policy.

According to Jayne Simon, the shelter coordinator for the Church of the Nativity on Front Street, a few nights ago, volunteers from Saint Patrick's Church caught people smoking in the men's bathroom, despite the church's strict no-smoking policy.

Simon gave a warning that if this occurred again, the shelter would close its doors.

On Saturday, volunteers caught people smoking in the men's, and women's bathroom. There were people also outside smoking in the overnight hours, when they are suppose to be in bed by 10:30 p.m.

All visitors are made aware of the rules.

"The point of a homeless shelter is to keep people safe. That can't happen if people break the rules," said Simon.

She added they informed their visitors that they can stay at the Mental Health Association's warming center on Peach Street, which is open 11 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. when temperatures are below 25 degrees. Shelter is also provided in the city at the Erie City Mission on West 16th Street.

The Church of the Nativity will reopen their doors Wednesday night, with volunteers from Saint Jude the Apostle Church.