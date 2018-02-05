Tanker Rollover in Warren County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tanker Rollover in Warren County

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Pa. -

A portion of Rt 6 in Warren county re-opened, after a tanker truck rolled this Monday morning, not far from Youngsville Middle School.  

Word from the Emergency Management Department in Warren county is that a tanker, filled with combustible fuel, overturned on slick roads when the trailer slid into a ditch. 
This was about 9:00 a.m. 
Emergency crews wanted to wait until the Youngsville Elementary and Middle Schools let out before the tanker was removed from the roadway. 
Employees of the nearby Country Fair and Napa were evacuated after the roll-over, but the contents of what the tanker was carrying never leaked. Only fuel and oil from the truck itself. No one was hurt. 

