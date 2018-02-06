Erie City Council to Vote on Public Hearing for McBride Viaduct

An anonymous tip about drug activity in the city of Erie, has landed three people in jail.More >>
An anonymous tip about drug activity in the city of Erie, has landed three people in jail.More >>
Some Erie businesses spent the day cleaning up, after thieves caused lots of damage. The burglaries happened on Independence Hill, the retail shopping district that runs along Peach street, from 24th to 26th streets.More >>
Some Erie businesses spent the day cleaning up, after thieves caused lots of damage. The burglaries happened on Independence Hill, the retail shopping district that runs along Peach street, from 24th to 26th streets.More >>
An Erie homeless shelter temporarily closed its doors Sunday night after they experienced repeated violations of their no-smoking policy.More >>
An Erie homeless shelter temporarily closed its doors Sunday night after they experienced repeated violations of their no-smoking policy.More >>
It was reported just after 5 p.m. in the production area of the facility, which is located at 124 Grant Street.More >>
It was reported just after 5 p.m. in the production area of the facility, which is located at 124 Grant Street.More >>
It happened Jan. 30 at the Walmart in east Erie.More >>
It happened Jan. 30 at the Walmart in east Erie.More >>
Word from the Emergency Management Department in Warren county is that a tanker, filled with combustible fuel, overturned on slick roads when the trailer slid into a ditch.More >>
Word from the Emergency Management Department in Warren county is that a tanker, filled with combustible fuel, overturned on slick roads when the trailer slid into a ditch.More >>
A third vehicle in the left lane was unable to stop and slammed into the back of the cut-off driver.More >>
A third vehicle in the left lane was unable to stop and slammed into the back of the cut-off driver.More >>