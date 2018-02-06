Erie City Council to Vote on Public Hearing for McBride Viaduct - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council to Vote on Public Hearing for McBride Viaduct

Erie City Council may end up holding a public hearing on the McBride Viaduct's fate.

Councilwoman Sonya Arrington is calling for a vote on her proposal to hold a meeting March 7 on the bridge's fate.

PennDOT wants to tear down the deteriorating bridge and put in a link to the Bayfront Connector.

Erie CPR said it can turn the old bridge into a pedestrian walkway for a lot less money than the proposed demolition costs.

The group has complained about a lack of public input on the decision.

Mayor Joe Schember said he agrees with PennDOT, and the bridge should come down.

Council's expected to vote on whether to schedule a public meeting Wednesday morning.

