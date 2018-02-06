Gannon University Focuses on 'Why Wellness Rocks'

Gannon University helped the campus community focus on health during its annual Wellness Fair Tuesday.

They explored "Why Wellness Rocks" at the university's Recreation and Wellness Center.

More than 100 vendors, specializing in different forms of holistic wellness including emotional, environmental and spiritual, set up at the fair.

It's a chance for people to learn which method of achieving wellness best suits their lifestyle.

"We're trying to create a culture of wellness here at Gannon," said Ashley Faulkner, marketing and special events for Gannon University. "It is one of our four pillars, so we are really rooted in this tradition and really investing in our employees and students to let them know that Gannon cares for you. We want you to invest in yourself, and this is how we're going to help you do it."

It was split into morning and evening sessions.

This is the 14th year for the fair.

