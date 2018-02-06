Erie County Sees Big Spike in Flu Cases

There's been a huge spike in flu cases, here in Erie county.

The health department says there were 328 reported cases of the flu last week, that's the most flu cases reported since the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

The total number of reported flu cases this season stands at 1,205.

Five people have died from the flu this season, all over the age of 65.

Charlotte Berringer Director of Community Health for the Health Department says people should stay home if they're showing symptoms of the flu.