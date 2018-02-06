Erie County Sees Big Spike in Flu Cases - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Sees Big Spike in Flu Cases

Posted: Updated:

There's been a huge spike in flu cases, here in Erie county.

The health department says there were 328 reported cases of the flu last week, that's the most flu cases reported since the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

The total number of reported flu cases this season stands at 1,205.

Five people have died from the flu this season, all over the age of 65.

Charlotte Berringer Director of Community Health for the Health Department says people should stay home if they're showing symptoms of the flu.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com