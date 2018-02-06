$1,300 Worth of Items Stolen from Vehicle in Millcreek Township

Millcreek Township Police are investigating the theft of approximately $1,300 worth of items from a vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 while the vehicle was parked at the Oasis at 3122 West Lake Road.

The suspect(s) broke out a window to get access, police said.

Police have released pictures of the vehicle believed to be involved in the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft or vehicle in the photos is asked to call the Millcreek Police Department at 814-833-7777.

