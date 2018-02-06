New Funding Needed to Prevent Cuts to Sight Center Mail Reading - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Funding Needed to Prevent Cuts to Sight Center Mail Reading Program

The Erie Sight Center is working hard to secure new revenue to make up for coming cuts in United Way funding.

Many programs now face an uncertain future.

One program that could be downsized or cut, sends employees out to read mail to people who are blind or have severe vision loss.

The program has helped thousands of people since it began in the 1970's.

Clients and Sight Center employees say it provides a critically important service.

Client Linda Osborn said, "It has been a lifesaver, vastly important. I don't know what I would have done without the Sight Center."

Longtime Sight Center Employee Tyco Swick said, "In order to stay independent in their own place, they have to accomplish the same thing as sighted people do. And reading your mail is just vital to that process."

The United Way is cutting funds to 28 area non-profits as it refocuses its funding to community schools programs, designed to help children succeed.

