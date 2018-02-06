Underground Equipment Failure Causes Penelec to Cut Power in Downtown Erie

Erie News Now has learned an underground equipment failure, which is where the power lines run, caused Penelec to cut the power in downtown Erie Tuesday evening.

We have been told there is no danger of fire or explosion. Crews were seen working on West 10th between Peach and Sassafras.

The power was shut off at 4:30 p.m. It is not expected to be back on until 7-7:30 p.m.

The outage affects Front Street south to 14th Street from Sassafras Street to Holland.

People in the area were asked to stay out of elevators to avoid being trapped inside.

Drivers were reminded to treat intersections where the traffic lights went out as a 4-way stop.

Generators were used to keep the traffic lights on at a few key intersections, according to radio traffic.

Tuesday's Erie County Council meeting was canceled due to the outage. It has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Downtown YMCA also closed at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.