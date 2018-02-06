Emergency Assistance Cases for Red Cross on the Rise

From fires to tornado damages, to flooding and roof collapses,

the American Red Cross of Erie has been very busy this winter season.

"They are disasters,” said American Red Cross Executive Director Pam Masi. “They are unpredictable and we can just know what to do to be safe when one happens."

According to Masi, the number of disaster cases for the American Red Cross are up 16 percent from last year.

Since November 1, 2017, the organization has responded to 47 emergencies, which have left a total of 151 people displaced.

"It's one of those things where you assess the situation and the community's uniqueness,” said Masi. “You figure out how we can do things to help the mass amount of people that are experiencing disasters."

With several weeks of the fire season still to go, the American Red Cross will continue to provide free smoke alarm installations for any family in need.

All you need to do, is call (814) 240-7667.