Financial Advice Following the Market's Historic Drop

A lot of people watched the market closely Tuesday, after the the DOW Jones Industrial Average saw its biggest one-day point drop ever.



Many close to retirement may be concerned, but for others investing in their future, one financial adviser said it is not necessarily time to panic.

The DOW tumbled more than one-thousand points Monday, The worst one-day fall for the DOW, in history. So Erie News Now sat down with a financial expert, to learn more about how this will impact people financially.

Roland Kljunich, President and Owner of Roland Financial Wealth Management.

He says this drop is not necessarily something to panic about, rather people should use it as a wake up call to check your investments.

While the drop is certainly big, Kljunich says to put it into perspective, we're coming off of a phenomenal year in 2017, and with such great gains for several years, the stock market would not stay like that forever, "Don't have everything invested in the stock market, as great as it is," said Kljunich. "When you look at history, and we've had such an incredible growth for so many years, it was bound to happen. It's just the way the markets work, if you look at 1900 up until now, you'll see the graph," Kljunich added.

If you're close to retirement, hopefully you weren't so aggressive with your investments. And while everybody will see a loss with this drop, Kljunich, says just have patience and know the markets will change, in fact, the DOW was up 567 points on Tuesday.



Experts say to use this as a reminder that diversification with your investments is imperative, "We kind of forget, but that's what the market has done throughout history, it has its ups, and it has its downs, and really the key is to make sure you're well diversified in your investments not only within the allocations of your stocks to bonds ratio, but also that you're not having all your eggs in one basket, just in the stock market," said Kljunich.

So a big question, why did this happen? Many people are scratching their heads because overall, the economy is doing well. Job growth is up, unemployment is down, and wages are increasing. But with concerns over inflation, Kljunich says that all could have have jostled the market, causing such a big drop on Monday.