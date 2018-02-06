Additional $14 million for Erie schools included in Pa. budget - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Additional $14 million for Erie schools included in Pa. budget

Leaders in the Erie School District are relieved following the Governor Tom Wolf's budget address Tuesday.

The budget includes the additional $14 million in recurring state aid that was promised last year. That's on top of their standard $1 million in basic education funding. The money will help eliminate the district's structural deficit and allow them to expand other educational programs, Superintendent Brian Polito told Erie News Now following the announcement.

"We had been assured that it was going to happen over the last couple of months, but just seeing it in writing is a very positive thing," said Polito.

The funding is expected to last five years to help get the district back on its feet following years of multi-million dollar budget deficits.

School administrators have spent the last three years lobbying for the funding after cutting their way to a balanced budget each year. That included a massive consolidation, in which four high schools merged into two and several other elementary schools were closed to save money.

