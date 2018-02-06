New Presque Isle Downs and Casino VP & GM Says Teamwork Will Enh - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Presque Isle Downs and Casino VP & GM Says Teamwork Will Enhance Operations

Posted: Updated:

The new Vice President and General Manager at Presque Isle Downs and Casino is getting formally welcomed, and he's no stranger to the casino and racetrack in Erie County.

A meet and greet was held for Kevin O'Sullivan. He was promoted to the new post from being the Director of Gaming Operations at Presque Isle Downs.

O' Sullivan was in charge of overseeing table games, slots, player development, and food & beverage operations. He takes over for Jeff Farve who was in the position since 2014. O'Sullivan has worked in the casino industry both in the u-s and abroad and looks forward to a team effort to enhance the casino and racetrack. O'Sullivan says, "We're going to continue to support our community." He went on to say that, "This is going to happen from teamwork and just down to earth good old family style service." 

Among new things at Presque Isle Downs and Casino is a new 3-course meal menu for $20 at LBV Steak and Pasta, and the start of racing for the season, beginning May 14. 

