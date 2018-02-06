Hit TV Show "This Is Us" Shares Lessons on Tragedy and Grief - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hit TV Show "This Is Us" Shares Lessons on Tragedy and Grief

Posted: Updated:
This Is Us imparts real lessons about children and grief This Is Us imparts real lessons about children and grief

"This Is Us," and its unique family of triplets raised by Rebecca and Jack compels its fans to smile, empathize and cry.

The non-linear story telling style in the NBC hit drama foreshadowed the inevitable that Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia would die -- linked to a house fire.

For faithful followers of the show, finally seeing how the hero saves his family, and still succumbs to smoke inhalation, was almost unbearable, because of what didn't happen.  No batteries in the smoke detector, no call to 9-1-1, and a fatal mistake of going back in to a burning house. 

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone believes people don't realize that most fire deaths are from smoke inhalation and not burns.  "A real fire is nothing like what you see on TV," Santone said, "it's far far worse than that, it doesn't take a lot of smoke to be overcome so do yourself a favor and do your family a favor, don't go back in to save a pet or photo albums."

The fire tragedy leaves the big three children: Kate, Kevin and Randall facing grief, and not knowing how to cope. 

The Highmark Caring Place Erie location helps real families navigate grief.  Program Manager, Kristie Nosich, a fan of the show, says the characters in the story would have benefited from the type of help they offer. "I think the important thing is that after the death happened everybody in the family handled it in a very different way and they didn’t come together and they didn’t get professional support like we offer here at the caring place," Nosich said. "Everybody kind of shut down and grieved in their own way, at least what we’re seeing on the show right now, and you can see as they became adults, without the intervention and supports they’re all struggling in their own areas right now."

In "This Is Us," the unresolved grief of the triplets, known as "the big three,"  leads to over-eating, substance abuse and anxiety that carries into their adult lives. At Highmark's Caring Place they say it's never too late to come to terms with loss.  "When we get phone calls here at the caring place, people think they can't come because the death maybe happened 5 - 6 years ago...but your feelings, the way you feel about that grief they don't go away, so it's never too late to talk about your grief," Nosich said.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com