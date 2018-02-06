Millcreek Township Wants Governor to Designate Opportunity Zone

Millcreek wants to take advantage of a new community development program.

The township has formally requested Gov. Tom Wolf to designate the Presque Isle Gateway District as an opportunity zone.

The program was created by Congress as part of the 2017 Tax Reform Act.

It offers a tax incentive to investors to increase private investment in redevelopment projects and business startups.

In its formal request, the township said the three primary arteries in the proposed gateway district link key community assets in Millcreek and the City of Erie and are the primary focus of redevelopment within its comprehensive plan, Embrace Millcreek.

Governors have until March 22 to send their final designations to the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

