Erie Sets New Seasonal Snowfall Record - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Sets New Seasonal Snowfall Record

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: It's official, Erie has recorded the most snow in a season with .7 inches of new snow recorded at the Erie International Airport as of 8 a.m. The old record of 149.1" was set back in 2000-01. This milestone comes seven weeks after the record breaking Christmas snow storm that measured 34 inches on Christmas day and 60.5 inches over a two-day period marking a state-wide record for a 48 hours snowfall. In addition, December, 2017 was the snowiest month on record for the City of Erie with 121.3 inches of snow.

Since record keeping started in the late 1800's, Erie has record 140 inches of snow only four other times and with a month and a half of winter left there is no doubt the one-sixty inch mark will be achieved. Although with over of 90% of Lake Erie covered in ice it may be a challenge to reach nearby Buffalo, New York's record snowfall of 199.4" set back in 1977-78. Lake Effect snow will be sparse, however a few clippers over the remainder of the winter may help to challenge the record for the snowiest in a season on Lake Erie.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com