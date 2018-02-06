Collegiate Students Present Sustainability Plans with Samsung Gl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Collegiate Students Present Sustainability Plans with Samsung Global Challenge

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Students from Collegiate Academy presented project ideas at the UN Headquarters in New York. 

Collegiate students teamed up with students from Tunisia, to present their sustainability solutions.
This is part of the Samsung Global STEAM Challenge, where the students worked together by using virtual collaboration tools.
Monday was the first day teams of students from countries all over the world, met up in person to prepare for Tuesday's presentations.
The project was to help achieve the UN's sustainability development goals.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com