Cargo Truck Accident on I-90

State police are investigating an early-morning crash on Interstate 90 that sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A large cargo truck traveling east on I-90 reportedly swerved off the road, hitting a parked SUV on the berm. The truck then smashed into a tree.

Nobody was inside the SUV at the time of the accident.

The driver of the truck was taken to UPMC Hamot. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

