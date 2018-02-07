Cargo Truck Accident on I-90

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 while the vehicle was parked at the Oasis at 3122 West Lake Road.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 while the vehicle was parked at the Oasis at 3122 West Lake Road.More >>
The spending plan calls for a spending increase of nearly $1 billion. The money will be used for public schools, skills training, pension obligations, prison costs and social services for children, the elderly and disabled.More >>
The spending plan calls for a spending increase of nearly $1 billion. The money will be used for public schools, skills training, pension obligations, prison costs and social services for children, the elderly and disabled.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
An anonymous tip about drug activity in the city of Erie, has landed three people in jail.More >>
An anonymous tip about drug activity in the city of Erie, has landed three people in jail.More >>
We have been told there is no danger of fire or explosion. Crews were seen working on West 10th between Peach and Sassafras.More >>
We have been told there is no danger of fire or explosion. Crews were seen working on West 10th between Peach and Sassafras.More >>
There's been a huge spike in flu cases, here in Erie county. The health department says there were 328 reported cases of the flu last week, that's the most flu cases reported since the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.More >>
There's been a huge spike in flu cases, here in Erie county. The health department says there were 328 reported cases of the flu last week, that's the most flu cases reported since the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.More >>
Some Erie businesses spent the day cleaning up, after thieves caused lots of damage. The burglaries happened on Independence Hill, the retail shopping district that runs along Peach street, from 24th to 26th streets.More >>
Some Erie businesses spent the day cleaning up, after thieves caused lots of damage. The burglaries happened on Independence Hill, the retail shopping district that runs along Peach street, from 24th to 26th streets.More >>