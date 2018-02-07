Millcreek Police Search for Theft Suspect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Search for Theft Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek police are asking for helping finding a woman they suspect stole from inside an Erie Restaurant.

The theft happened sometime between 9:15 and 9:30 Tuesday evening at the Aoyama Steakhouse near the mall.

The woman was seen wearing a gray "PINK" brand sweatshirt/pants, tan work boots and a black coat.

She reportedly entered the building in the employee area of the restaurant. She then took someone's pink leather purse and a green bank deposit bag.The bag had around $500 in it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (814) 838-9515 ext 546.

