PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates

Posted: Updated:

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the following highways due to the weather:

  • Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties
  • Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties
  • Interstate 90 in Erie County
  • Interstate 86 in Erie County
  • Interstate 376 in Mercer County

Crews have been treating the roads, but PennDOT's main goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. They will be treating the roads until the snow stops, and the roads are clear.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com