PennDOT Temporarily Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the following highways due to the weather:

Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties

Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties

Interstate 90 in Erie County

Interstate 86 in Erie County

Interstate 376 in Mercer County

Crews have been treating the roads, but PennDOT's main goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. They will be treating the roads until the snow stops, and the roads are clear.

