Erie City Council Approves McBride Viaduct Demolition Contract

Erie City Council voted to approve the demolition contract for the McBride Viaduct during its meeting Wednesday morning.

PennDOT already solicited and collected bids to tear down the deteriorating bridge and put in a link to the Bayfront Connector.

Erie CPR said it can turn the old bridge into a pedestrian walkway for a lot less money than the proposed demolition costs.

The group has complained about a lack of public input on the decision.

Mayor Joe Schember said he agrees with PennDOT, and the bridge should come down.

Councilwoman Sonya Arrington called for a vote to hold a meeting March 7 on the bridge's fate, but council decided during the meeting there will be no public hearing.

