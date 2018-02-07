Sight Center of NWPA Aims to Share Mission with the Community - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sight Center of NWPA Aims to Share Mission with the Community

Several programs at the several Sight Center of NWPA face an uncertain future because of the impending loss of United Way grants.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the sight center held a media breakfast to connect with the community, and share their mission. 
Local elected officials were there too, as they learned about the programs to help those with vision issues, and the effort to raise money to maintain services. 

Sight Center Executive Director Linda Hackshaw, says, "We like to say that we want people to know us before they need us."

Vice Chair of the Sight Center Board, Dan Bensur says, "I think the transition that people go through when they go from being someone of regular sight to someone that has vision impairment is challenging at a level you can't even imagine. Until you go totally black so to speak and you cant see anything or you have a macular degeneration issue."

This year the Sight Center is celebrating an 80th anniversary. One of the events to raise awareness and money will be held on February 22. That's National Margarita Day. So, the Sight Center is hosting a Margarita party at the Bayfront Convention Center. You can find out more information at: 

http://www.sightcenternwpa.org

 


 

