Erie County Native Coaching Team USA Snowboarders

One of the former snowboard coaches at the Peek'N Peak Resort is now a snowboard coach for Team USA at the Winter Olympics. 
Rick Shimpeno of Edinboro says his home mountain, growing up, was Mount Pleasant in Edinboro. That's what he posted to his Facebook page. 
He's now in Pyeongchang, the site of the winter games, while one of his former "peek" colleagues, is sharing his thoughts on Shimpeno's success. 

Peek'N Peak Snowboarding Supervisor, Joe Krupp, says "Its pretty nice that he got to be able to do this because he's been snowboarding for a long time and he has been coaching for a long time. his wife was actually a bronze medalist in the 88 Olympics on the balance beam so its kinda cool they got to do that."  

Shimpeno will be coaching the half-pipe team in the winter games. snowboarding events get underway Saturday. 

