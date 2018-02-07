Gas nears $3 a gallon throughout Northwestern Pa.

Dan Serafin spends an average of $90 a week filling up his van. He's feeling the pinch at the pump every day when he's running errands for his family-owned grocery store in the City of Erie.

"We do a lot of deliveries and a lot of running so you notice it at the pump," Serafin said.

The price: Now $2.95 in Meadville, prices we haven't seen since Oct. 2014, according to GasBuddy.com. The averages are rising all across the region:

Mercer: $2.76

Erie: $2.85

Franklin: $2.85

Meadville: $2.95

Warren: $2.95

Industry analysts tell Erie News Now one of the reasons for those rising gas prices is because of an uncharacteristically high demand right now; also because oil prices are up $10 more than this time last year.

"The world economy, including the U.S. economy, will continue to stay strong," said Dr. Kenneth Louie of the Economic Research Institute of Erie at Penn State Behrend. "So that leads to an expectation of greater use of oil and gasoline."

The average gallon of gas hasn't surpassed that $3 mark yet. Louie says it very well could as we approach a more active spring and summer driving season.

"Most years, the prices do go up by perhaps a quarter or so by springtime and as we head into the Memorial Day weekend," Louie said.

Across state lines, prices are significantly lower in Ohio and New York, the result of Pennsylvania's highest gas tax in the nation.

Conneaut, Ohio: $2.39

Jamestown, N.Y..: $2.75

Those effects have small business owners like Serafin keeping one eye on the road and another on the pump.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," he said.

