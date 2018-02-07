Gas nears $3 a gallon throughout Northwestern Pa. - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gas nears $3 a gallon throughout Northwestern Pa.

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Dan Serafin spends an average of $90 a week filling up his van. He's feeling the pinch at the pump every day when he's running errands for his family-owned grocery store in the City of Erie.

"We do a lot of deliveries and a lot of running so you notice it at the pump," Serafin said.

The price: Now $2.95 in Meadville, prices we haven't seen since Oct. 2014, according to GasBuddy.com. The averages are rising all across the region:

  • Mercer: $2.76
  • Erie: $2.85
  • Franklin: $2.85
  • Meadville: $2.95
  • Warren: $2.95

Industry analysts tell Erie News Now one of the reasons for those rising gas prices is because of an uncharacteristically high demand right now; also because oil prices are up $10 more than this time last year.

"The world economy, including the U.S. economy, will continue to stay strong," said Dr. Kenneth Louie of the Economic Research Institute of Erie at Penn State Behrend. "So that leads to an expectation of greater use of oil and gasoline."

The average gallon of gas hasn't surpassed that $3 mark yet. Louie says it very well could as we approach a more active spring and summer driving season.

"Most years, the prices do go up by perhaps a quarter or so by springtime and as we head into the Memorial Day weekend," Louie said.

Across state lines, prices are significantly lower in Ohio and New York, the result of Pennsylvania's highest gas tax in the nation.

  • Conneaut, Ohio: $2.39
  • Jamestown, N.Y..: $2.75

Those effects have small business owners like Serafin keeping one eye on the road and another on the pump.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," he said.

To see the gas prices in your area, click here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com