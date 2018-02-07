Meadville Public Library Signs Lease for Temporary Location

As we reported Tuesday, the Meadville Public Library is opening a temporary location.

Wednesday afternoon, library officials announced on its Facebook page that they signed a lease.

The 3,000 square foot space will be located at the Parkside Commons Building, across the street from the library.

The location is 847 North Main Street.

It will be referred to as the Twig, meaning a library smaller than a branch library.

They hope to open the Twig as soon as possible.

The fire damage to the library is expected to take a minimum of four to six weeks.