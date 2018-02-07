Longtime adviser to Erie County Council will step down

A long time adviser to Erie County Council announced at Wednesday night's meeting that he will step down.

Joseph Maloney has been their financial adviser since the Erie County went to home rule charter and first formed a council in 1979. Maloney is taking on additional roles at his practice and will resign at the end of the month, he told Council in a statement.

In his letter to council members, Maloney said he still wants to be involved with the community college application process and the start of the college.

Maloney's final day will be Feb. 28.