Longtime adviser to Erie County Council will step down - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Longtime adviser to Erie County Council will step down

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A long time adviser to Erie County Council announced at Wednesday night's meeting that he will step down.

Joseph Maloney has been their financial adviser since the Erie County went to home rule charter and first formed a council in 1979. Maloney is taking on additional roles at his practice and will resign at the end of the month, he told Council in a statement.

In his letter to council members, Maloney said he still wants to be involved with the community college application process and the start of the college.

Maloney's final day will be Feb. 28.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com