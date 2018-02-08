Crews Fight Fire Under Downtown Erie Businesses

A fire inspector is working to figure out what started a smoky fire beneath some businesses and apartments in downtown Erie.

The first calls came in around 10:30 Wednesday night. There were reports of smoke coming from the baseboards at the new Room 33 Speakeasy at 10th and State streets.

It took awhile for crews to find the source of the fire because of the heavy smoke. They were able to trace it to the basement of the neighboring Cricket Wireless store.

Crews had the fire under control in about an hour. State Street was closed off from 10th to 11th while they fought the fire.

The same building also houses some vacant storefronts and few apartments.

No injuries were reported. No word yet on when that Cricket Wireless store is going to reopen.