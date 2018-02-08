Sheriffs Search for Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Isaiah D. Woodard, 20. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of firearms not to be carried.

They are also looking for Gary K. Burk, 37. He is wanted for a criminal warrant on the charge of possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.