LECOM, Millcreek Mall Team Up to Promote Healthy Living

LECOM Health and Medical Fitness & Wellness Center are partnering with the Millcreek Mall to promote health living one step at a time.

They introduced a new Millcreek Mall Walkers program Thursday morning.

It takes walkers through a 1.2 mile route through the mall with fitness stations where walkers can exercise.

The program is free and designed to help people get in shape.

James Lin, vice president of senior services and adult living at Millcreek Community Hospital, said it helps build a healthy community.

"Given the fact that we live in Erie, our weather, our summers are short, activities can sometimes be limiting because of the snow and winter," said Lin. "This provides a location for people to walk around, to mingle, to socialize and all those things are very important to the overall wellness."

Current mall walkers and anyone interested in becoming one can register for the program anytime by visiting the Millcreek Mall's information desk.

