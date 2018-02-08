Union City Man Pleads No Contest to Sexually Assaulting Two Girls

A Union City man could spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting two young girls.

Michael Lanning, 55, entered the plea Thursday morning to charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted two girls - ages six and eight - from 2013 to 2015.

He will be sentenced April 9.

