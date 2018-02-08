Union City Man Pleads No Contest to Sexually Assaulting Two Girl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Union City Man Pleads No Contest to Sexually Assaulting Two Girls

Posted: Updated:

A Union City man could spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting two young girls.

Michael Lanning, 55, entered the plea Thursday morning to charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted two girls - ages six and eight - from 2013 to 2015.

He will be sentenced April 9.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com