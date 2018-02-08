Guess The Final Snowfall for the Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Record Breaking Snow Contest

Guess The Final Snowfall for the Season

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: ENN John Stehlin David Wolter Reed McDonough have been tracking every inch of snow this season and we are ready for more! Let's see how good you are in forecasting the snow. Enter to win 4 passes to SPLASH LAGOON by guessing the final snowfall for the 2017-18 season. Rules and Entry form can be found at http://wicu.secondstreetapp.com/Guess-The-Total-Snowfall-C…/
- Facebook entries will not be accepted.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com