State Grants $2.6 million to fund West 8th Street Renovation

Some good news today from the state capital, has the City of Erie feeling optimistic in their plans to renovate a West Erie street.

Today, Governor Wolf announced the approval of 45 infrastructure-related projects around the state that will be funded through a PennDOT Transportation Fund.



And that includes a project right here in Erie, as the city seeks to improve the corridor on W.89th Street.

The state granted nearly $2.6 million to the city today.



The project would include several changes to the west eighth corridor between Pittsburgh Ave, and Greengarden.



So far, the plan is to improve the pavement, sidewalks, curbs, LED streetlights, and much more.



The city first applied for this funding in 2013, and to finally have the funds, is a long-time coming.

"We’re very pleased to been awarded these grants, this is a very important corridor into the City of Erie.” City Engineer, John Tushak said “There are going to be some significant improvements in that corridor."

Despite the approval, Tushak tells Erie News Now that he doesn't expect any sort of construction to start until at least the next construction season as the city reviews their options.