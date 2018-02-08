State Grants $2.6 million to fund West 8th Street Renovation

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
The hometown of Congressman Mike Kelly would not be a part of the district he currently serves in Congress under a new, redrawn map of Pennsylvania's Congressional Districts obtained by Erie News Now late Wednesday.More >>
The hometown of Congressman Mike Kelly would not be a part of the district he currently serves in Congress under a new, redrawn map of Pennsylvania's Congressional Districts obtained by Erie News Now late Wednesday.More >>
It was reported at the Broad Street location around 6:10 a.m.More >>
It was reported at the Broad Street location around 6:10 a.m.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
A fire inspector is working to figure out what started a smoky fire beneath some businesses and apartments in downtown Erie.More >>
A fire inspector is working to figure out what started a smoky fire beneath some businesses and apartments in downtown Erie.More >>
Jay-C McGlumphy, 19, appeared in front of a judge for his formal arraignment.More >>
Jay-C McGlumphy, 19, appeared in front of a judge for his formal arraignment.More >>
Michael Lanning, 55, entered the plea Thursday morning to charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.More >>
Michael Lanning, 55, entered the plea Thursday morning to charges of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.More >>
It happened just before 5 p.m. between Dobbins Landing and the Holland Street Pier.More >>
It happened just before 5 p.m. between Dobbins Landing and the Holland Street Pier.More >>