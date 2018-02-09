Police Still Searching for Home Invasion Suspect

Erie Police are still searching for a suspect involved in armed home invasion earlier today.
Police were called to a home on Poplar Street shortly after 4:00 this afternoon.
We're told two people walked into the home where they were confronted by the intruder.
Officials confirmed the suspect fired at least two shots before fleeing.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. There were no injuries reported.
