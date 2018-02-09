Student Directed Show Opens at Mercyhurst University

The Mercyhurst Theater Program opened David Ives' "All In The Timing."

Its an anthology of sketches that established Ives as a playwright.

The evening of one act plays is directed by Mercyhurst Students.

The play opened Thursday night at Taylor Little Theater, and runs Friday and Saturday night at 7:30, and wraps up with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students.