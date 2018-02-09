Student Directed Show Opens at Mercyhurst University - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Student Directed Show Opens at Mercyhurst University

ERIE, Pa. -

The Mercyhurst Theater Program opened David Ives'  "All In The Timing."

 Its an anthology of sketches that established Ives as a playwright.
The evening of one act plays is directed by Mercyhurst Students.
The play opened Thursday night at Taylor Little Theater, and runs Friday and  Saturday night at 7:30, and wraps up with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday.  
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students.

