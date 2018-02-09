EMTA Executive Director Mike Tann Resigning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EMTA Executive Director Mike Tann Resigning

Posted: Updated:

EMTA's executive director Mike Tann has handed in his resignation.

Erie News Now has confirmed that Tann will be taking another position elsewhere.

The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to accept his resignation.

The board will be tasked with finding his replacement.

