Eight Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Approved to Operate in Pennsylvania

Two more medical marijuana dispensaries have received the approval they need to start operating, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Friday.

Cure Pennsylvania in Phoenixville, Chester County and in Lancaster, Lancaster County have passed Department of Health inspections and can start operations.

Patients will be able to purchase medical marijuana at either location when it is available.

It brings the number of dispensaries allowed to operate to eight.

A dispensary is set to open in Erie sometime in March.

Green Thumb Industries, or GTI, purchased the office building at 8th and Beverly in Erie to build the dispensary.

