Eight Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Approved to Operate in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Eight Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Approved to Operate in Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:

Two more medical marijuana dispensaries have received the approval they need to start operating, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Friday.

Cure Pennsylvania in Phoenixville, Chester County and in Lancaster, Lancaster County have passed Department of Health inspections and can start operations.

Patients will be able to purchase medical marijuana at either location when it is available.

It brings the number of dispensaries allowed to operate to eight.

A dispensary is set to open in Erie sometime in March.

Green Thumb Industries, or GTI, purchased the office building at 8th and Beverly in Erie to build the dispensary.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com