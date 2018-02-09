Driver Arrested for DWI After Passing Stopped School Bus in Chau - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver Arrested for DWI After Passing Stopped School Bus in Chautauqua County

A driver who passed a stopped school bus in Chautauqua County Thursday was arrested for DWI.

Angela Lintz, 41, of Silver Creek, faces charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to stop for a school bus.

Deputies stopped Lintz on Burgess Street in the Village of Silver Creek around 3:40 p.m. for allegedly passing the stopped bus, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Their investigation determined she had a blood alcohol content of more than .18.

Multiple open containers of alcohol were also found in her vehicle, deputies said.

Lintz was charged and released. She will appear in court at a later date.

