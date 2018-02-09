Erie City Mission: New Kitchen and Dining Hall to Open Next Month

The Erie City Mission is expected to move into its new kitchen and dining hall next month.

The expansion will also include a new chapel that is expected to be done later this year.'

Workers are now putting the finishing touches on the project which will replace the old, cramped kitchen and outdated dining hall.

The new space will be much larger, with modern stoves, and walk-in coolers, and improved handicapped access.

The mission feeds about 200 people per day, preparing 175,000 meals per year.

Leaders say the project will allow that number to grow.

Facilities Manager Sandell Snyder said, "This project is going to allow us to feed more people, more efficiently and with greater accessibility."

As soon as the current work is done, crews will start building the new chapel.

The cost of the improvement is about $3.2 million.

All of the money has either been raised or pledged.